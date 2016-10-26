Woman found dead in north St. Louis identified

The St. Louis Police Department’s homicide detectives are investigating after a 25-year-old victim was found lying on the ground with a puncture wound to the back.

The victim, identified as Alexis Conley, was found in the 4500 block of St. Louis Avenue on October 26. Officers were responding to a call for a person down when they found Conley. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death is unknown pending autopsy results.

The investigation is ongoing.

