Woman found dead in north St. Louis identified - KMOV.com

NEW DETAILS

Woman found dead in north St. Louis identified

Posted: Updated:
(Credit: KMOV). (Credit: KMOV).
NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -

The St. Louis Police Department’s homicide detectives are investigating after a 25-year-old victim was found lying on the ground with a puncture wound to the back.

The victim, identified as Alexis Conley, was found in the 4500 block of St. Louis Avenue on October 26. Officers were responding to a call for a person down when they found Conley. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death is unknown pending autopsy results.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly