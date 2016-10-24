After string of crime involving vehicles, O’Fallon Police warning residents to be extra vigilant

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The O’Fallon Police are warning residents to use extra caution on the roads after responding to an armed carjacking, a hit and run, and several stolen vehicles over the weekend.

The armed carjacking occurred October 22 around 1:20 a.m. on the lot of the Walmart located in the 1300 block of Highway K. The victim was beaten with a gun and his car was stolen. The car was later found in St. Louis City.

Earlier that evening around 10:30 p.m., a subject drove to the St. Charles County Police Headquarters and reported he had been bumped from behind by a vehicle that fled the scene. The description of the vehicle that fled the scene was a similar type to the car that was stolen in the carjacking.

Officials are looking to see if both incidents are connected.

There have also been several instances of cars getting stolen from gas stations across St. Charles County in broad daylight.

Police are reminding residents to be vigilant and if they see something suspicious to say something to authorities.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.