Baby taken to the hospital for choking tests positive for amphetamines

SULLIVAN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Sullivan Police Department and Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division are investigating after a baby was taken to the hospital and tested positive for amphetamines.

Authorities responded to a residence in the 500 block of Sonya Lance just after 3 p.m. on October 20 for a report of a one-year-old who was choking.

When officers arrived, the one-year-old was being held by a family member and was alert and breathing. At the request of the family, an ambulance transported the child to Missouri Baptist Hospital. Hospital staff contacted the Sullivan Police Department after tests on the child indicated the presence of amphetamines in his system. The child was then transported to a St. Louis area hospital.

Officials have not provided an update on the child’s condition.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.