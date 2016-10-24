Scottrade Center to be renamed TD Ameritrade Center

Some news from the business world will have an impact on your trips downtown to watch the Blues next year. An announcement was made Monday that brokerage firm TD Ameritrade is purchasing Scottrade for $4 billion in a deal that is expected to be finalized next year, according to a report by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Longtime Blues fans know what that means—another name change for the arena housing the hometown team.

TD Ameritrade CEO Tim Hockey (no pun intended) told Post-Dispatch reporter Lisa Brown the name will be changed to ‘TD Ameritrade Center’ in 2017. Hockey said he will soon talk with the owners of the building, as the current contract for naming rights runs through 2021.

Diehard Blues fans probably still refer to the team’s home arena as Kiel Center, but TD Ameritrade Center will be the third moniker for the arena since it was known by that name from 1994-2000. It then became Savvis Center until it became Scottrade Center in 2006.

