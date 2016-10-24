Whole Foods Market donates to St. Louis Youth Symphony Orchestra

Whole Foods Market is doing its part to help young people in the St. Louis community and you can too.

On Tuesday October 25th, three of the St. Louis area Whole Foods stores will donate five percent of store sales to the St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra.

It’s something the grocery store is known to select a non-profit or educational organization to benefit from “a community giving day” several times a year.

The initiative will provide the Youth Orchestra with additional funding. Those funds are used to develop young musicians in the community. That’s nearly 100 musicians between the ages of 12 and 22.

The Youth Orchestra presents three free* concerts each season at Powell Hall.

Youth Orchestra Concert Schedule:

November 11, 8:00 p.m.

March 3, 8:00 p.m.

May 26, 8:00 p.m.

*1$ per ticket service fee

The Central West End, Brentwood Square and Town and Country Whole Foods Market locations are participating in the “community giving day” event. Volunteers with more information on the Youth Orchestra, including audition information, will be present at all three locations from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Shoppers will also be able to enter a drawing to win tickets to this year’s Holiday Celebration at Powell Hall.

Participating Whole Foods Market Locations:

Central West End

4577 W Pine Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63108

Brentwood Square

1601 S Brentwood Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63144

Town and Country

1160 Town and Country Crossing Dr.

Town and Country, MO 63017

