Police investigating a shooting near church as services ended

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police say two people were injured during a shooting near a church Sunday afternoon. 

The call came out a little before 1:30 p.m. A leader at Greg Chapel AME Church said the shooting happened just as services ended. 

Around the same time, two victims with gunshot wounds were dropped off at a local hospital.

It is unclear if the victims are connected to the shooting. Both victims are in stable condition at a local hospital. 

Investigators say shots were fired from both sides of the street. 

News 4 will update this story as more information becomes available. 

