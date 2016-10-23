Police investigating a shooting near church as services ended

Police are investigating a shooting in the Greater Ville neighborhood. (Credit: KMOV).

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police say two people were injured during a shooting near a church Sunday afternoon.

The call came out a little before 1:30 p.m. A leader at Greg Chapel AME Church said the shooting happened just as services ended.

Around the same time, two victims with gunshot wounds were dropped off at a local hospital.

It is unclear if the victims are connected to the shooting. Both victims are in stable condition at a local hospital.

Investigators say shots were fired from both sides of the street.

News 4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Silver car has dozens of bullet holes. Witness said he heard up to 60 shots. This is in The Villa neighborhood @kmov pic.twitter.com/syJfytDGWx — Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) October 23, 2016

