Fire at Hopskeller Brewery Company causes major damage

WATERLOO, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A fire Hopskeller Brewery in Waterloo has caused major damage to the inside of the structure.

Officials said the fire started around 7:50 a.m. and began in the kitchen near the pizza oven. The fire department was alerted when the sprinkler system went off.

The Waterloo, Columbia, and Red Bud fire departments responded to the scene and assisted in putting out the fire.

Hopskeller Brewery is located in the 100 block of E. Third Street. It opened a few months ago after the owners spent over a year renovating the building.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved