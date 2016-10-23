Demonstrators hold rally outside the St. Louis Police Officers Association

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Protesters rallied outside the St. Louis Police Officers Association working to bring attention to violent encounters with police and citizens.

St. Louis was one of 22 cities that held demonstrations as part of a National Day of Protest Against Police Brutality. Demonstrators said officer-involved shootings of young African-American men are taking a toll on the community.

“There’s a tremendous amount of psychological and emotional trauma that is visited on communities of color, not just the families of those who are killed,” said Derek Laney with Missourians Organizing Reform and Empowerment.

The protestors displayed four large panels to illustrate the relationship between police and minority communities in the past, present, and what they hope for the future.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.