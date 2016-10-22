BJC Skycam captures foggy sunrise above the Arch - KMOV.com

BJC Skycam captures foggy sunrise above the Arch

Posted: Updated:
BJC Skycam capured a foggy sunrise above the Arch. (Credit: KMOV). BJC Skycam capured a foggy sunrise above the Arch. (Credit: KMOV).

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The BJC Skycam atop KMOV captured glimpses of a foggy sunrise above the Arch this morning.

News 4 Meteorologist Kristen Cornett said the fog was caused by warmer river temperatures and cooler air temperatures. 

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly