Survey shows Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are favorite candy of many Americans

(KMOV.com) – A recent survey revealed that America has a clear-cut favorite when it comes to what candies Americans love the most.

The survey asked more than 40,000 people nationwide what their favorite candies were. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups not only came out on top, it was one of only three candies to finish in the top three in every state. The other two were Kit Kats and Butterfingers.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.