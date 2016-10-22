Drug take back program had huge turnout across the area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Officials often say the easiest way to prevent prescription drug abuse is to remove any extra medicine from homes where it could be easy for another family member or house guest to get a hold of them. During the previous prescription drug take-back day this past spring, police departments across the country took in nearly 447 tons of medicine.

Several police departments across the metro area held a drug take back program on Saturday. This is in addition to the drug disposal pouches that will be available across St. Louis County as part of a partnership with Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals.

Prescription drugs were accepted at police departments in St. Peters, Washington, Pacific, and Edwardsville. Many other police departments are also offering drug take back programs. If you are unsure if your police department is part of this program, give them a call.

