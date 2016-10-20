Logistic Park planned for site of old Chrysler plant in Fenton

FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The site of the old Chrysler plant along Interstate 44 may have a new purpose after sitting empty for years following the closure of the plant and subsequent leveling of the buildings.

“When people come down 44, a lot of them their first impression of Fenton is this site. We need to dress it up, give a much better impression of Fenton,” said Mike Polizzi, Mayor of Fenton.

The much better impression will be a massive business park, called Fenton Logistics Park, that will be the future home to industrial businesses, offices, warehouse, restaurants, and hotels. Although no companies have currently committed to setting up shop at the new logistics park, the developer is not concerned.

“We’ve had enough interest here in the product, but people want to see it, kick it, and know what they are getting,” said Terry Barnes of KP Development.

In all, there will be about 20 new buildings built.

“When we start talking about 3,000 jobs for our region, that’s a big deal, talk about 700 construction jobs, that’s a big deal, very big win, can’t emphasize [it] enough huge win for our region,” said St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.



