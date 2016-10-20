Free medication deactivation pouches available in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – St. Louis College of Pharmacy, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals and a number of other local health and police organizations are joining together to distribute medication deactivation pouches.

The pouches are a free, safe way to get old, unneeded pain medications out of the house. Altogether, more than 50,000 pouches will be distributed across St. Louis County at the following locations:

Wehrenberg Theaters

St. Anthony's Medical Center

Mercy Hospitals

For more information, visit mallinckrodt.com/disposal.

