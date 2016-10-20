Cortex announces $170 million expansion

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Cortex Technology District, a rapidly growing area of St. Louis, announced a $170 million dollar expansion project this afternoon.



The tech-hub is located on Forest Park Avenue, between Midtown and the Central West End. There are currently 4100 people working for 260 companies, primarily for high tech businesses, in Cortex. The next phase of development will include a hotel, apartments, and additional office space to accommodate an expected 800 new jobs to the district.



Dennis Lower, President and CEO of Cortex, said, "A dollar here goes twice as far as New York City and three times as far as San Francisco and that’s now being recognized and the quality and the caliber of our innovators and our entrepreneurs is also being recognized."



Lower says it is not just about building buildings, it is about building a community.



"This will dramatically elevate the game for Cortex it’s not only visually stunning but it also has a critical mass to it that will really give a certain sense of density and gravitas to the center of the district.



Construction will start this spring. Developers said they hope to complete the project by fall 2018.



