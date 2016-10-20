Kohl's across metro St. Louis holding hiring fair for seasonal positions

Kohl's stores across the St. Louis area are hiring seasonal employees. (Credit: KMOV).

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Kohl’s has announced several stores in the St. Louis Metro Area will be hiring seasonal employees and will be holding a job fair to hire for those positions next week.

The holiday hiring events will be taking place in-store on Tuesday, October 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you are interested in applying, visit KohlsCareers.com/stores for a list of available positions and are encourage to apply in advance. Applicants must be 17-years-old to apply.

The following Kohl’s stores are hiring seasonal employees:

Kohl’s Wentzville Store

1239 W Pearce Blvd, Wentzville, MO, 63385

Kohl’s Bridgeton Store

12222 St. Charles Rock Rd, Bridgeton, MO 63044

Kohl’s O'Fallon Store

2110 Highway K, O'Fallon, MO 63366

Kohl’s Rolla Store

2200 North Bishop Avenue, Rolla, MO 65401

Kohl’s Crestwood Store

9701 Watson Rd, Crestwood, MO 63126

Kohl’s Alton Store

1770 Homer Adams Pkwy, Alton, IL 62002

Kohl’s Arnold Store

2150 Michigan Ave, Arnold, MO 63010

Kohl’s Manchester Store

14425 Andersohn Dr, Manchester, MO 63011

Kohl’s Fairview Heights Store

6109 N Illinois St, Fairview Heights, IL 62208

Kohl’s St. Peters Store

4000 Center Pointe Rd, St. Peters, MO 63304

Kohl’s Edwardsville Store

2120 Troy Rd, Edwardsville, IL 62025

Kohl’s Creve Coeur Store

955 Woodcrest Executive Dr, Creve Coeur, MO, 63141

Kohl’s Collinsville Store

605 Beltline Rd. Collinsville, IL 62235

Kohl's Fenton Store

115 Gravios Bluffs Plaza Dr, Fenton, MO 63026

Kohl’s Washington-MO Store

3198 Phoenix Center Dr, Washington, MO 63090

Kohl’s Ellisville Store

25 Ellisville Towne Centre Dr. Ellisville, MO 63011

