Kohl's across metro St. Louis holding hiring fair for seasonal positions

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Kohl’s has announced several stores in the St. Louis Metro Area will be hiring seasonal employees and will be holding a job fair to hire for those positions next week.

The holiday hiring events will be taking place in-store on Tuesday, October 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you are interested in applying, visit KohlsCareers.com/stores for a list of available positions and are encourage to apply in advance. Applicants must be 17-years-old to apply.

The following Kohl’s stores are hiring seasonal employees:

Kohl’s Wentzville Store
1239 W Pearce Blvd, Wentzville, MO, 63385

Kohl’s Bridgeton Store
12222 St. Charles Rock Rd, Bridgeton, MO 63044

Kohl’s O'Fallon Store
2110 Highway K, O'Fallon, MO  63366

Kohl’s Rolla Store 
2200 North Bishop Avenue, Rolla, MO 65401

Kohl’s Crestwood Store
9701 Watson Rd, Crestwood, MO 63126

Kohl’s Alton Store
1770 Homer Adams Pkwy, Alton, IL 62002

Kohl’s Arnold Store
2150 Michigan Ave, Arnold, MO 63010

Kohl’s Manchester Store
14425 Andersohn Dr, Manchester, MO 63011

Kohl’s Fairview Heights Store
6109 N Illinois St, Fairview Heights, IL 62208

Kohl’s St. Peters Store
4000 Center Pointe Rd, St. Peters, MO 63304

Kohl’s Edwardsville Store
2120 Troy Rd, Edwardsville, IL 62025

Kohl’s Creve Coeur Store
955 Woodcrest Executive Dr, Creve Coeur, MO, 63141

Kohl’s Collinsville Store  
605 Beltline Rd. Collinsville, IL 62235                                                                                  

Kohl's Fenton Store
115 Gravios Bluffs Plaza Dr, Fenton, MO 63026

Kohl’s Washington-MO Store
3198 Phoenix Center Dr, Washington, MO 63090

Kohl’s Ellisville Store
25 Ellisville Towne Centre Dr. Ellisville, MO 63011

