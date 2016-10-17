Police looking for help identifying suspects using stolen credit card on surveillance

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects wanted in connection to the September 12 robbery in the 4300 block of Wyoming.

According to investigators, the two men seen in the surveillance video were seen using the credit card stolen in the robbery. Two other men were charged on September 21 in connection to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

