10 years since teen's tragic death after cyberbullying

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Monday marked ten years since St. Charles County teenager Megan Meier took her own life, leading to a national discussion about cyberbullying.

When Megan died, her mom went on a mission. Tina Meier started the Megan Meier Foundation, because she never wanted to see another child or family go through a similar tragedy.

"You look back and you think where would she have been? What would she look like? Who are the people who she would touch? It's this really weird day that I'm struggling with it's been really hard," said Tina Meier, Megan's mom.

The 13-year-old hung herself after she was bullied online.

Meier said, "The only thing I would change if I went back in time is that 20 minute period when she was upset and I let her room up to her room to take a deep breath. I would have ran up there faster but I just didn't know."

But now she does, and she's sharing Megan's story with the world.

"This foundation is really my therapy," said Meier. She started the foundation to educate kids about bullying and teach them how to deal with it.

"It's telling her story to students who sometime feel like no one ever understood what they were going through and now here's Megan's story they're like that's my story this is what I'm struggling with," said Meier.

It's a story that's been circulated around the country. One her mom will continue to tell for years to come.

"It's a day to remember her and for me it's a day to continue to keep fighting," said Meier.

In August, the foundation opened a resource center, where they provide therapy to kids in St Charles County at no cost.

You can learn more about the Megan Meier Foundation here: www.meganmeierfoundation.org



