Police: Man buys heroin, steals dealer's car when he does not get the correct amount

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man has been charged following a drug deal and car theft, police say.

Paul Davies was charged after police say he stole the car of someone he bought heroin from. Police said he had only received half of the drugs he had paid for.

According to authorities, Davies, 23, was pulled over on August 21, 2016 while driving southbound on Interstate 270 near Page Boulevard without his lights on around 1:30 a.m. Davies was driving a 2014 Ford Taurus that had been reported stolen about 12 hours earlier in St. Ann.

Davies reportedly told the Maryland Heights police officer, “I know I’m going to jail. I should have brought the car back.”

When he was interviewed later by the St. Ann police, Davies said he had been conducting a drug sale of heroin in the parking lot of the Northwest Airport Inn. He said he agreed to purchase a specific amount of heroin for $50, but the victim only gave him half of the agreed upon amount before leaving the area.

The victim said he would get the remaining amount of heroin for Davies in fifteen minutes. Several hours later, Davies had still not received the additional amount, so he got into the victim’s unlocked car and drove away using a spare key the he knew was kept inside the car.

Davies has been charged with one felony count of tampering with a motor vehicle.

