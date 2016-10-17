Children's Firearm Safety Alliance aims to reduce accidental child shootings

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Washington University has partnered with the Children's Firearm Safety Alliance, to form a coalition of physicians, law enforcement, prosecutors, and lawmakers with the goal of reducing accidental child shootings.

Beth Joslin Roth co-founded CFSA with Stacy Neuman, a Missouri State representative, who decided to create the coalition last year after Missouri led the nation in the number of shootings involving toddlers. As of this month, 116 children under the age of 11 have been shot by other children with access to loaded guns.

The CFSA hopes to prevent the incidents through legislation and education. If you would like to learn more, click here.

