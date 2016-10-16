City of St. Charles pushing the Keep It Close initiative

The City of St. Charles has unveiled a new campaign to help raise awareness about how cell phones can save lives during an emergency.

The "Keep It Close" initiative is being spearheaded by St. Charles City Council Member Laurie Feldman, of Ward 3. The mayor's office, city council and, police department have rallied behind the campaign.

Feldman told News 4 that it stems from an accident she had in August of last year, where she fell 12 feet from her deck.

“I thought first, well I can’t move and the next thought was I can move my left wrist, I got in the pocket, got my phone out and called for help. The word from the emergency room that had I not been able to do that, I would have bled out within a few minutes because everything to was pleading internally," Feldman said.

The council woman said "Keep it Close" is her way of paying it forward.

“It needed to be a larger message for a lot more people," Feldman said.

According to the Federal Communications Commission approximately 70 percent of all 911 calls are now placed by wireless phones, which is why Feldman says the initiative is so vital.

“It was one of those experiences that you think will never happen to you and when it does it’s quite sobering," she said.

Feldman is encouraging other cities to take part in the initiative. She said other cities can pick up the logo on the current campaign to reflect that of their city.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.