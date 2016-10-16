Tarasenko, Hutton lead Blues over Rangers 3-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and an assist, Carter Hutton stopped 33 shots and the St. Louis Blues beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Saturday night.

Tarasenko has three goals in three games for the undefeated Blues after netting 40 last season.

St. Louis has begun the season with three straight wins for the fourth time. St. Louis also started 3-0-0 in 1969-70, 1993-94 and 2013-14.

Hutton got his first win and made several tough saves in his first game with St. Louis. He signed to a two-year, $2.25 million free agent contract on July 1 to back up Jake Allen.

The Rangers outshot St. Louis 35-18, with New York's Henrik Lundqvist making 15 saves.

Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad scored for the Rangers. Paul Stastny and Alex Pietrangelo also had goals for St. Louis.