Belleville East High opens a coffee shop inside the school

A coffee shop with a special purpose opened up inside Belleville East High School.

The Daily Grind coffee shop opened started as an idea by the school librarian. He had a vision to open a state of the art media center complete with a café run by students. The school principal loved the idea.



All the employees, managers included, at The Daily Grind are students in the marketing co-op class. The students gain hands on work experience and the money made at the café goes back to the school to fund other projects.

