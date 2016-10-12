Former Miss Arizona levels new accusations against Trump

(CNN) – A former Miss Arizona is leveling a new accusation against Donald Trump. She says he walked into the dressing room during a 2001 Miss USA Pageant, while some contestants were not fully dressed.

“He just came strolling in, no second to put a robe on or anything. Some girls were topless, others were naked,” said Tasha Dixon, Miss Arizona USA 2001.

It is a story Trump himself seemingly supported in a 2005 broadcast with Howard Stern that was re-released this weekend.

“I’ll go backstage before a show and everyone getting dressed and ready and everything no men allowed, but I’m allowed because I’m allowed because I’m the owner and I’m inspecting it. You know, I’m inspecting,” Trump said to Stern on his radio show.

When asked about his motivations, Dixon said, “I’m telling you Donald Trump owned the pageants for the reason to utilize his power and get around beautiful women.”

The year Dixon competed, the theme was about empowering women, and after hearing recent audio of Trump talking about women, she decided to speak out.

