Humane Society Disaster Relief Team returns from Georgia with 24 dogs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – After spending a week in Georgia responding to the needs of pets and pet owners displaced by Hurricane Matthew, the Humane Society of Missouri Disaster Response Team has returned to St. Louis.

The team provided temporary shelter, animal pet car, and reunification services. They also brought 24 dogs from overcrowded shelters in Atlanta and Augusta to St. Louis to be adopted into their forever homes.

“Our team traveled tens of thousands of miles in the past week to ensure the safety of pets and the well-being of their owners who were affected by Hurricane Matthew,” said Kathy Warnick, President of the Humane Society of Missouri. “We are glad we can help the animals now reunited with owners in Georgia as well as those we are bringing back to find great homes in Missouri. And, a big ‘thank you’ to our wonderful donors who make this possible.”

The dogs, which are mostly mixed breeds, will be available after they are examined by veterinarians.

