Former St. Louis Cardinal helps Haiti with own non-profit

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A former St. Louis Cardinal is hoping his non-profit can help Haiti as it continues to rebuild after Hurricane Matthew.

Jeremie is one of the hardest hit areas in Haiti. Strong winds ripped open houses, and most of the area is still flooded. Some say the damage could be worse than the 2010 earthquake.

Former Cardinal pitcher, Kyle McClellan, says he saw it first-hand.

"It's tough because you knew it was heading there and I think that was the worst part is that its heading there and there's nothing I can do and you just hope for the best," said McClellan.

McClellan visits Haiti twice a year. His non-profit, Brace for Impact, works to improve the lives of the locals. They built an orphanage that houses 33 kids and employs several adults. He understands the struggles they deal with, even before the hurricane hit.

"They wake up every day trying to figure out how they're going to survive that day. Are we gonna eat? How far are we going to have to walk to get our water? Are we gonna get our water today? And now you add this on top of it it's gonna take them a long to time get back from this," said McClellan.

As of October 11, Brace for Impact has raised $10,000. If you would like to help, McClellan says monetary donations are the best way to do so. He sends the money directly to his contacts in Haiti, so they can buy things there to help boost the economy.

