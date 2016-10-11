North County Church set hold free healthcare fest

Shalom Church City of Peace will hold its 16th annual health fest this Saturday.

The church is offering free health screenings at Hazelwood East High School.

Healthcare professionals will perform various services, including mammograms, dental exams, HIV testing and flu shots.

The fest comes as the country recognizes breast cancer awareness month.

Mental health professionals will also be on site, and healthcare employers will conduct job interviews for people interested in working in healthcare.

“This is a great opportunity for people to get free health services,” Volunteer Ketra Collins said. “This is the biggest faith-based healthcare fair in the region.”

The health fest typically serves more than 800 people each year.

The event is from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Hazelwood East High School is located at 11300 Dunn Rd. St. Louis, MO 63138