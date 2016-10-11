Missouri voter registration deadline is today

November 8 is almost here and the deadline to register to vote in Missouri and Illinois is fast approaching.

In fact, Tuesday was the deadline to mail-in registration forms for people who live in Illinois. The deadline for online registration is October 23, but voters can also register in person on Election Day.

It’s a completely different story for Missourians.

October 12 is the deadline for everything, including online registration and in person registration.

While registering to vote is important, voters should also be on the lookout for identity thieves.

Experts said be careful when you’re approached by strangers, at say a grocery store, looking to get you to register, because registration requires some very personal information, like your driver’s license, address, and last four digits of your social security number, so it’s better to do it in person.

It’s also important to be aware of voter suppression scams or people trying to steal your vote. Remember you can’t vote over the phone or by email.

Illinois allows early voting, but in Missouri, someone can only vote absentee and must sign an affidavit stating the reason such as being out of town on election day, religious beliefs, being disabled or being employed by the election authority.

St. Louis County Elections Director Eric Fey says there have been requests for 26,000 absentee ballots in the county so far. Fey said that number is on pace with previous elections.

St. Louis County residents who vote absentee can do so at the election board in Maplewood, which is open Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m. It is open from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. on Saturday.

