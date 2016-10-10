Presidential debate has big economic impact on Wash U and St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – By one estimate, the Presidential debate had anywhere from a $19-$25 million impact on Washington University and the St. Louis region as visitors converged in St. Louis for the past few days.

Charles Schmitz, the owner of STL-World Class City LLC, concluded that a conservative estimate of the direct economic impact the Presidential debate had on the St. Louis region and Washington University is $19-$25 million. He estimated an economic impact for the St. Louis region between $12 million and $15 million from the over 3000 hotel rooms, meals and transportation for 2-3 days, and increased tax revenue. Schmitz estimated the worldwide publicity for Washington University will have an economic impact of between $7 million and $10 million. According to Washington University, it cost them around $5 million to host the debate.

After spending weeks setting up and preparing for the debate, crews began the process of removing all the wires and equipment that had brought in specifically for the event. During the debate, the media center was home to more than 700 journalists. By this morning, only four journalists remained in the room.

Although the next round of debates is four years away, the Presidential Commission on Debates is already asking Washington University to sign up and host again. Washington University has hosted a Presidential debate more times than any other university in the country. Wash U said it is too early to decide if they will apply.

