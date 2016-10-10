Ken Bone 'fans' want to raise money to buy him a new suit

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Ever since his appearance at last night’s Presidential Debate, Ken Bone has taken over social media.

Bone asked the candidates a question about energy, but stood out for his red cable knit sweater.

There are parody Twitter accounts, memes, and now Go Fund Me accounts.

When asked why he opted to wear the red sweater, Bone said he was wearing an olive colored suite and split his pants as he was leaving his house so he had to do a last minute wardrobe change.

There are currently two different Go Fund Me accounts that can be accessed by clicking here or here that are trying to raise funds to buy Bone a new suit (or two).

