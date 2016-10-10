Fifth graders in Affton using interactive technology to prepare for a math test

Breakout EDU is a new interactive way for students to learn. Credit: KMOV

AFFTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – In an Affton fifth grade classroom, students are on the hunt for more than just answers to word problems and multiplication tables using an interactive learning method that is new to St. Louis area schools.

Breakout EDU requires students to find clues around the room and solve puzzles and riddles to try and figure out different lock combinations to break into the box.

On a recent day, students had to solve multiplication problems to try and unlock the clues all in an attempt to prepare for an upcoming math test. Jacqueline Beyer, the fifth grade teacher, said even though she is using the technology for math, it could be used for any subject.

“We’re trying to get into those deeper critical thinking and problem solving skills. They’re working collaboratively with each other and that is really our main goal in doing these,” said Beyer.

The students race against the clock to get the answers and say when they are successful it makes solving the tough problems worth it.

“I love seeing the success that they have and the looks on their faces and the joy that they’re experiencing really makes it all worthwhile.”

