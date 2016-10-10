Mehlville Fire Department partnering With Domino's for fire prevention

According to the National Fire Protection Association, more than half of all fire deaths happen in homes without working smoke alarms.

With this week being Fire Prevention Week, the Mehlville Fire Department is partnering with five local Domino’s stores to educate the public about fire safety, because smoke alarms can go a long way when it comes to saving lives.

It’s a chance to win free pizza for doing something as simple as ensuring that smoke alarms in people’s homes are effective.

"What happens there is a customer will in a delivery order and we will meet up with the driver and smoke alarm check and if it's operational, the order is free if it's not, we'll provide them with a good smoke alarm or a battery if that's all that's needed,” said Dan Lafata, Assistant Fire Chief of the Mehlville Fire Department.

Lafata added there are easy steps people can take to make sure their smoke alarms are working.

"All they have to do is press the test button on the alarm and it should sound. Or if you pull it off the wall and look at the back of it and the born on date is greater than 10 years ago, it's time to replace it,” he said.

Below are the dates, times and locations for the inspections.

Oct. 9 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Domino’s located at 3239 A Lemay Ferry Road

Domino’s located at 3239 A Lemay Ferry Road Oct. 10 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Domino’s located at 5661 Telegraph Road

Domino’s located at 5661 Telegraph Road Oct. 11 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Domino’s located at 8544 Watson Road

Domino’s located at 8544 Watson Road Oct. 12 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Domino’s located at 13214 Tesson Ferry Road

Domino’s located at 13214 Tesson Ferry Road Oct. 13 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Domino’s located at 8814 Gravois Road

Domino’s located at 8814 Gravois Road Oct. 14 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Domino’s located at 5661 Telegraph Road

Domino’s located at 5661 Telegraph Road Oct. 15 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Domino’s located at 13214 Tesson Ferry Road

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.