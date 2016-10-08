Wash U students eager for Sunday's debate

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Some lucky Washington University students get to watch the Presidential Debate in person. Students entered a lottery for tickets to the debate over the summer.

"I did it the second it opened but we knew we wouldn't find out for months, so we forgot about it. But one day in our email we got a notification," said Victoria Lyon, a student at Washington University.

She is one of 500 students who got the email, saying she's a finalist.

Lyon said, "To see it live and maybe experience it differently than it's been on TV, I think all the students are excited about that opportunity."

"I feel like the chances of me actually getting to go are fairly slim. I'm not going to get my hopes up but of course I would be thrilled if I got to go and watch it live," said Sarah True, another finalist.

It's still unclear how many seats students will get. They won't find out until just hours before the debate.

"We're going to get in line, get our numbers and just hope for the best," said Lyon.

For the finalists who do not get picked to watch the debate in person, there are plenty of watch parties all on campus.

