Community comes together to support Ofc. Snyder's family

Texas Roadhouse in Kirkwood has a table set in honor of St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder .

Table set at the Texas Roadhouse in Kirkwood for Ofc. Snyder (Credit: Lauri Ann / Facebook)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Officer Blake Snyder's tragic death has taken a toll on the entire St. Louis community. People from all over the area are showing support for Officer Snyder's family and the police department.

His memorial, at the Affton Southwest Precinct, continues to grow. People say they didn't have to know Officer Snyder to pay respects.

"They deserve that respect they deserve our thank you's they just deserve to be honored," said Roselyn Peters, of south St. Louis.

Officer Snyder's patrol call sits in front of the precinct, buried beneath flowers.

Peters says, "It kind of renews my faith in humanity to know that people do this."

Down the street, in Sunset Hills, there was a Backstoppers fundraiser at Bandanas BBQ. 15 percent of all proceeds were donated to the organization, to help Officer Snyder's family.

"This is just a little extra we hope to do just to help them out," said retired police officer, Ed Horn.

Other departments came out to show their support, including West County EMS and Fire.

Capt. Kevin Smith said, "The fire and police are a brotherhood and any time something like this a tragedy like this happens we gotta be there for them and we're here to let them know that we're on his side."

You can donate to Officer Snyder's family through Backstoppers or the St. Louis County Police Welfare Association.

