Residents react after officer is fatally shot in their neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Neighbors in a normally quiet neighborhood in south St. Louis County, awoke just after 5 a.m. this morning to the piercing sound of gunfire.

“I was laying in bed, heard a series of bang, bang, bang. [My] husband says what was that, I said I don’t know, thought gunshots,” said Ronda Bradshaw, a neighbor.

Bradshaw estimated she heard at least 20 gunshots.

Hours later, investigators were still in the neighborhood closely scouring the crime scene where their fellow officer, Blake Snyder, was killed. Neighbors watched in disbelief as detectives searched nearby yards for shell casings.

“I’m not sure it has sunken in yet, it’s something we don’t have a lot of experience [with] in this part of south St. Louis County. Residents are concerned, a lot of people have been reaching out to me on social media asking if I’m okay, if my neighborhood is okay.”

Although they are physically unharmed, neighbors are not sure how long it will take for them to truly grasp what happened outside their homes and how an officer whose duty was to protect them died doing just that in their neighborhood.

Neighbors have placed a teddy bear, flowers, blue balloons and other items beside a nearby tree as the start of a memorial and a somber reminder of what happened on Arno Drive.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.