Charges filed in murder of Officer Blake Snyder

The man accused of killing Officer Blake Snyder is 18-year-old is Trenton Forster. On social media, Forster talked about killing people and about his disgust for the police.More >
The man accused of killing Officer Blake Snyder is 18-year-old is Trenton Forster. On social media, Forster talked about killing people and about his disgust for the police.More >
Thousands of people lined the streets and attended a visitation and funeral for fallen St. Louis County Officer Blake Snyder.More >
Thousands of people lined the streets and attended a visitation and funeral for fallen St. Louis County Officer Blake Snyder.More >
Texas Roadhouse in Kirkwood has a table set in honor of St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder.More >
Texas Roadhouse in Kirkwood has a table set in honor of St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder.More >
The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating after an officer was injured Thursday morning.More >
The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating after an officer was injured Thursday morning.More >
Images from officer-involved shootingMore >
Images from officer-involved shootingMore >
A Hazelwood West High School student was arrested after he brought a loaded gun to school on Wed. Dec. 13.More >
A Hazelwood West High School student was arrested after he brought a loaded gun to school on Wed. Dec. 13.More >
Scott Heatherly, 50, of Arnold, has turned himself in after being accused of an assault that appeared to have been brought on by road rage and was caught on surveillance camera Friday night, according to the Arnold Police Department.More >
Scott Heatherly, 50, of Arnold, has turned himself in after being accused of an assault that appeared to have been brought on by road rage and was caught on surveillance camera Friday night, according to the Arnold Police Department.More >
A 37-year-old man is facing four charges after allegedly shooting two Bellefontaine Neighbors police officers in north St. Louis County Thursday morning.More >
A 37-year-old man is facing four charges after allegedly shooting two Bellefontaine Neighbors police officers in north St. Louis County Thursday morning.More >
A 60-year-old Ferguson woman could face criminal charges for confronting school children with a gun.More >
A 60-year-old Ferguson woman could face criminal charges for confronting school children with a gun.More >