Charges filed in murder of Officer Blake Snyder

The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating after an officer was injured Thursday morning.

Thousands of people lined the streets and attended a visitation and funeral for fallen St. Louis County Officer Blake Snyder .

The man accused of killing Officer Blake Snyder is 18-year-old is Trenton Forster. On social media, Forster talked about killing people and about his disgust for the police.

18-year-old Trenton Forster has been charged with the murder of Ofc. Snyder. This is an older booking photo from a prior arrest. (Credit:KMOV).

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Bob McCulloch has filed charges against 18-year-old Trenton Forster in the murder of St. Louis County Police Officer, Blake Snyder, earlier this morning.

Forster has been charged with first degree murder and one count of armed criminal action. It is likely Forster could face additional charges. He is being held on $1 million bail.

Investigators said Officer Snyder was responding to a disturbance call in the 10700 block of Arno in South County when Forster fatally shot Officer Snyder at point blank range. Police say Forster knew the occupants of the residence that had placed the initial disturbance call. A second responding officer returned fire striking Forster several times. The second officer was not injured.

Forster remains in a local hospital in critical, but stable condition. Authorities said he was shot multiple times in his upper extremities, but is expected to survive.

Police recovered a gun at the scene that they believe to be a 9mm. Investigators are still looking into how Forster got the gun or where it came from.

The investigation is ongoing.

