Local high school teaching students classes other than the core curriculum

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Trinity High School in north St. Louis County is expanding their teaching beyond the core curriculum by offering classes that will help students in their everyday lives.

One of these such classes is sewing where students learn the basic skills needed to sew by hand and with a machine.

Students learn everything from how to sew a button to more advanced embroidery techniques.

“It’s pretty interesting so far. It kind of surprised me. I thought I wasn’t going to like it at first, but I’m actually really enjoying it,” said Jason Cotton, a senior.

During the class, students will make pillow cases, pajama pants, and aprons.

