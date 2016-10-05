Wash U debate memorabilia shows how debates have changed over time

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Hosting Presidential Debates is nothing new for Washington University in St. Louis, and there is the memorabilia to prove it.

Sonya Rooney is responsible for keeping track of the boxes of memorabilia from past debates.

“We collect it to show students and researchers in the future what campus was like during the debate and what material was produced,” said Rooney.

Some of the memorabilia includes buttons, beer mugs, posters and pictures. Photos and videos of students at debate watch parties throughout the years has showed the change in technology. In 2000, the students were all looking up at the TV, engaged in the debate. By 2008, students were sitting at tables with laptops and phones.

Designing the logo alone took hours of work. Sherry Xiao, a senior from Fremont, California, was in charge of the design for the logo this time around. She came up with various designs having to not only consider the overall look, but also selecting the correct typeface and the right shades of blue and red.

Xiao’s work will be stamped on banners throughout the campus.

This Sunday night’s debate begins at 8 p.m.

