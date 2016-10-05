Chief Dotson announces he is seeking mayoral bid, won't resign

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson has formally announced he is launching a mayoral bid.

Although current Mayor Francis Slay, released a statement earlier in the day asking Dotson to resign if he were to seek the mayor position, Dotson stated he will not resign and intends to campaign while keeping his current position of police chief.

I am a full-time police chief and that will not change during this campaign. Leading this police department will remain my number one priority. While my opponents will campaign by knocking on the doors of special interest groups and other big donors, I'll be in your neighborhoods by day making sure that we take illegal guns off the street and put the criminals who menace our community behind bars. And by night, I'll be on your doorstep asking you how we can move this city forward together.

Dotson also said, “I have a lot of respect for the mayor, he made his point very clear and I’ve told him I have no plans to resign, I can say since then we’ve been in meetings and it’s been professional, and productive just as it’s always been.”

There has long been speculation that Dotson was going to run for the office, which will be vacated by Francis Slay next year.

The full statement released by Slay's office before Dotson's announcement stressed that the city needs a full-time police chief.

Chief Sam Dotson has made no secret of his interest in running for mayor. I have told him that St. Louis must have a full-time police chief. While state law explicitly allows first responders to seek public office, it does not relieve them of their full-time job responsibilities.



I want to be clear to the citizens of St. Louis that I will not condone a part-time police chief. Chief Dotson should be completely focused on the job he has. Our City deserves no less. Should Chief Dotson decide to become a candidate for mayor, I expect him to resign, for this City deserves a top crime fighter dedicated to the task 24/7.

Dotson says he plans to campaign in the early morning and late at night while keeping his full time hours as chief by day. He says the issues of education and public safety are the most important to him.

Greg Daly has formed a mayoral committee. Aldermen Lyda Krewson and Lewis Reed have launched bids. Chief Dotson's full statement is below:

