Man sentenced after shooting at cop during traffic stop

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Gregory Nelson, 54, has been sentenced to 50 years in prison after being convicted for attempted murder after shooting at an Illinois State Trooper during a traffic stop.

In June of 2015, Illinois State Trooper William Owens pulled Nelson over on suspicion of drunk driving. Trooper Owens asked Nelson to get out of the car and take a field sobriety test. Within seconds, Nelson pulled out a gun, ran at the officer and fired a single shot. Trooper Owens returned fire, but neither man was struck. Nelson fled on foot but was apprehended four days later in St. Ann, Mo.

In court, Nelson apologized to the trooper and his family and said he never intended to harm him.

However, not everyone in court was not buying Nelson's apology.

"If you pull a gun and point it at someone's head and pull the trigger, you only have one intent and that's to kill," said St. Clair State's Attorney, Brendan Kelly.

During her remarks, the judge spoke directly to Nelson and told him, "How dare you, the trooper was only trying to do his job."

Trooper Calvin Dye of the Illinois State Police said he is glad no one got hurt in the incident, but Mr. Nelson's actions have caused his family to worry he will not come home every time he goes to work.

