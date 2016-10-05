Surveillance video of men wanted for stealing an elderly woman’s purse released

Two suspects are wanted in connection to the theft of an elderly woman's purse at Walgreens. (Credit: KMOV).

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An 83-year-old woman was loading groceries into her car when an unknown male approached her, asked her if she needed help, then forced his way into the car and fled the scene.

The incident happened on September 22 just after 1 p.m. at the Walgreens on 3720 North Kingshighway.

The victim declined the suspect's help and entered her vehicle. At that time, the suspect forced his way into her car and began searching for her purse. Once the suspect located her purse, he exited the vehicle and fled the scene in a white minivan driven by the second suspect. The minivan left the parking lot and went eastbound on Natural Bridge.

The victim was not injured. If you recognize the suspects or the minivan in the video, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

The investigation is ongoing.

