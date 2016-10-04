Local elementary school adds musical instruments to playground

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Barretts Elementary, a school in the Parkway School District, received a grant for nearly $1,000 to buy instruments for its playground.

The staff said the student are loving the new additions to the playground and use them all the time during recess. After seeing other schools with similar playgrounds, Barretts Elementary got the idea that they wanted one as well.

In addition to the grant money, the school saved up for the remaining cost of the instruments. In total, the four instruments cost about $5,000.

