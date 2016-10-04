St. Louis is home to groundbreaking Autism research

(KMOV.com) – Three cousins with autism are participating in the Autism Speaks Walk in Forest Park and they are making a big impact on the world around them. Michael Wingbermuehle is 15-years-old and is the third cousin in his family to be diagnosed with autism along with John Houston, 21, and Ray G’Sell, 22. Ray’s mother, Marge G’Sell, said, “There was no clear pathway. The doctor says your son has autism. See ya next year.” As the boys have grow...

(KMOV.com) – Three cousins with autism are participating in the Autism Speaks Walk in Forest Park and they are making a big impact on the world around them. Michael Wingbermuehle is 15-years-old and is the third cousin in his family to be diagnosed with autism along with John Houston, 21, and Ray G’Sell, 22. Ray’s mother, Marge G’Sell, said, “There was no clear pathway. The doctor says your son has autism. See ya next year.” As the boys have grow...

Employment is the biggest issue concerning families who have children that have aged out of the school system. For those with Austim, life after school us wiped clean of any structure, which makes finding productive work a game-changer. La Quinta Inns and Suites opened it's doors over the summer for children like Will Bolster, so they could have a job. Will Bolster doesn't say much, but his dad, Bill Bolster, said the difference Will's job made in their family goe...

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – St. Louis is home to one of the leading researchers of Autism.

Dr. John Constantino studies the visual interactions between toddlers, their version of social cues, to figure out where in the brain they occur in an attempt to find better treatments and eventually a cure for Autism.

Dr. Constanio said they have made great strides in Autism research, but for families with an Autistic child or sibling, the research is never fast enough.

Ray G’Sell, John Houston, and Michael Wingbermuehle are cousins, they all have Autism and are a part of one of Dr. Constantino’s studies. Their mothers are sisters. Dr. Constantino is trying to find out whether Ray, John, and Micheal’s sisters carry a susceptibility for Autism that their future sons may end up with.

“We have to get our mind around what is the magnitude of that risk and how can we i.d. families where those risks are apparent in the second generation and deliver intervention to those babies as soon as possible,” said Dr. Constantino.

