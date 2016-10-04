SLU opens voting for potential mascot change

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – After a less than warm welcome, Saint Louis University has announced they will be changing the new version of the Billiken mascot that was recently introduced.

After more complaints than praises, the Billiken post had more comments on Facebook than any other comment on the University’s official page, SLU released a video to say they have listened to the comments and are going back to the drawing board.

They are currently holding a vote on their website, where people can choose whether or not to keep the new-look mascot. If users vote no, they are taken to a list of potential alternatives. If you wish to vote, click here: http://www.slu.edu/mascot-poll.php

