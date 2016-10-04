Good Earth Eggs recalled following salmonella outbreak

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (KMOV.com) - An outbreak of salmonella that left eight people sick across three states has been traced to eggs from the Good Earth Egg Company.

The Good Earth Egg Company is based in Bonne Terre, Mo., about 50 miles south of St. Louis.

No deaths have been reported, but two people have been hospitalized. The majority of the cases were reported in Missouri with one case each in Illinois and Kansas. A Missouri restaurant has been linked to three of the reported cases.

This is the second time the Good Earth Company has been linked to a salmonella outbreak. In January 2016, the company recalled their eggs after 52 people got sick.

The Centers for Disease Control has warned people not to consume eggs from the Good Earth Company and has advised restaurants not to sell the company’s eggs.

An investigation into the outbreak is ongoing.

