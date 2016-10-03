Woman's car stolen while pumping gas at St. Charles QT

A woman's car was stolen while she was pumping gas at a St. Charles County QT. (Credit: KMOV).

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - There have been multiple instances of cars being stolen while the vehicle owner is pumping gas at a QuikTrip in St. Charles County.

On Sunday afternoon, a man stole a woman's car while she was pumping gas at the QuikTrip on South Fifth Street in St. Charles.

Police have released surveillance pictures that show the crime unfolding. Authorities said a woman was pumping gas and when she removed the pump, she felt her car moving. Police say a guy jumped behind the wheel and drove off.

Reggie Arold, a St. Charles resident, said, "They're stepping it up and unfortunately when people give criminals easy access and make it easy for them to do it they're going to take advantage of it any chance they get."

Police said the suspect pulled up in a Dodge Durango, which was also stolen.

People living in the area, including Arold, are not very surprised to hear about the crime. He said you have to always have your guard up.

"That's what people should do, be more aware and alert just not take the risk when leaving their keys in the car leaving it running," said Arold.

A similar situation happened at the QuikTrip in Cave Springs a couple days ago. Police said the victim left their car running to get groceries and someone stole it. Investigators believe these two cases are related.

Police do not have any suspects in either case. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers.

