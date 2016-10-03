Mobile 9/11 Memorial rolls through St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The “9/11 Never Forget” exhibit will be making a stop in Jefferson County this week.

A 53-foot tractor trailer transforms into a 1,000 square foot exhibit floor that features artifacts and interactive educational elements to remember the historic day. Steel beams from the towers, documentary videos, and recordings of first-responder radio transmissions will all be available for viewing and listening as part of the exhibit. Visitors to the exhibit are guided by several active FDNY firefighters who responded to the towers on 9/11.

The traveling exhibit is dedicated to the first-responders who sacrificed their lives in the terrorist attacks as well as those who lost their lives at the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and on the hijacked planes.

This will be the first time the exhibit makes a stop in the St. Louis area.

“Most people may never make it to New York to visit Ground Zero and the 9/11 Memorial Museum, so Jefferson College takes tremendous pride in making this opportunity possible, giving people of all ages a chance to view it right here in our community,” said Jefferson College President, Dr. Raymond Cummiskey. The Jefferson College Cultural Events and Community Outreach committee partnered with the Arnold Tourism Commission to bring the exhibit to Jefferson County.

The three-day exhibit will be parked at Jefferson College Arnold located at 1687 Missouri State Road in the lower parking lot near the Arnold Recreation Center outdoor pool.

The exhibit is free to the public and will be open from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesday October 3, through Thursday, October 4.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.