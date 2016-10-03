Lumiere Place holding job fair today

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Lumiere Place is holding a job fair Tuesday, October 11.

The job fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hotel Lumiere, which is located at 901 First Street in Downtown St. Louis.

Interested candidates are encouraged to pre-register by searching keyword 6536 on lumiereplace.com/careers.

Candidates should bring several copies of their current resume and dress business professional. On-the-spot interviews will be conducted for all who attend.

