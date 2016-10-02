Officer Flamion's family provides an update on his recovery

BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Mike and Sarah Flamion released the following statement on how he is progressing in his recovery.

"Mike is doing well in therapy. He is now able to drive a wheelchair, which he controls with a sip and puff straw. He has regained a little feeling and movement in his shoulders, which allows him to be able to shrug. Mike is still dependent on a ventilator to breathe, but he is able to eat regular food and have normal conversations. He is working very hard and his spirits are up, which we attribute to all of the support that we have back home. Thank you very much for the continued prayers and positive messages!"

Ofc. Flamion was paralyzed after being shot during a traffic stop in Ballwin on July 8.

Since the shooting, numerous fundraisers have been held to raise money for the officer, who will require extensive long-term care, and his family.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.