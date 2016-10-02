14-year-old in critical condition after officer-involved shooting

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Walnut Park East Neighborhood. (Credit: KMOV).

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition at a St. Louis area hospital after an officer-involved shooting in North City Sunday morning.

The officer-involved shooting occurred around 9:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of Davidson, which is in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.

According to investigators, two officers were in the area investigating an alleged carjacking when they saw the teen and tried to stop the 14-year-old to speak with him after noticing he had a gun. The 14-year-old ran and allegedly fired a shot at the officers. The officers returned fire, striking the teen.

After being shot, the teen reportedly dropped the gun and continued running until he was taken into custody.

Police said the gun recovered from the scene had a defaced serial number.

St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson also said there is not video of the incident as the officers were not wearing body cameras and the police cruiser was not equipped with a dash camera.

Police said there was a second person, believed to be a friend of the suspect traveling with him at the time, they are currently looking for.

Police said the teen is expected to survive. Chief Dotson said the boy was conscious and able to speak following the shooting.

The officers, who have a combined 17 years of service, have been placed on administrative leave per department policy.

During a press conference, Chief Dotson took a moment to speak out about gun culture and his stance against the recent override of Governor Nixon's veto.

No officers were injured.

The Force Investigates Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

