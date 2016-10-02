Man, 33, killed after car crashes into tree on I-55

Police are investigating an overnight fatal accident on northbound I-55 in Carondalet. (Credit: KMOV).

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The identity of a man killed when the vehicle he was driving hit a tree on October 2 has been released.

The man was driving northbound Interstate 55 at Loughborough Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to slide off the shoulder and crash into a tree around 12:15 a.m.

The driver, identified as 33-year-old Ali Eidan, died at the scene.

The second victim, a 26-year-old man who was a passenger, was transported in critical condition, but was later listed in stable condition.

